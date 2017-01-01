Dark Chocolate Cherry Brownies

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, puree beets with liquid until smooth, scraping down sides with a spatula as needed. (You should have about 1/2 cup puree.)

Step 2 Preheat oven to 350ºF. Grease an 8-inch square glass baking dish. In a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt butter and 4 oz. chocolate, stirring occasionally, until chocolate is smooth. Remove bowl from heat; whisk in sugar. Whisk in eggs 1 at a time until incorporated. Stir in pureed beets, vanilla and salt. Fold in all but 2 Tbsp. flour. Toss remaining 2 Tbsp. flour with remaining 2 oz. chocolate chips and cherries. Fold into batter until just combined.