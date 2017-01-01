Dark Chocolate Cherry Brownies

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Yield: 12 brownies (serving size: 1 brownie)
Lori Powell
March 2016

The surprise ingredient in this dessert is beets—they add fiber, folate, and potassium.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces cooked peeled whole beets (about 2), chopped, plus 1 Tbsp. liquid from package
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate chips (about 1 cup)
  • 1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 41mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 74mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a blender, puree beets with liquid until smooth, scraping down sides with a spatula as needed. (You should have about 1/2 cup puree.)

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Grease an 8-inch square glass baking dish. In a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt butter and 4 oz. chocolate, stirring occasionally, until chocolate is smooth. Remove bowl from heat; whisk in sugar. Whisk in eggs 1 at a time until incorporated. Stir in pureed beets, vanilla and salt. Fold in all but 2 Tbsp. flour. Toss remaining 2 Tbsp. flour with remaining 2 oz. chocolate chips and cherries. Fold into batter until just combined.

Step 3

Pour batter into prepared baking dish and bake until just set, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool completely in dish on a wire rack. For easiest cutting, refrigerate for at least 1 hour, then divide into 12 squares.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up