Quinoa Roasted Chicken with Olive Gremolata

William Meppem
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Donna Hay
March 2016

This dinner packs 7 grams of fiber and 48 grams of belly-flattening protein into each serving to keep you feeling fuller longer.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups white quinoa
  • 2 2/3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 5 1/2 ounces green beans, trimmed
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 6 oz. each), trimmed
  • Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • Olive gremolata
  • 1 1/2 cups roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 cup roughly chopped mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup chopped pitted black olives
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 522
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 48g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 109mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 563mg
  • Calcium per serving 106mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Place quinoa in base of an ovenproof baking dish. In a saucepan, bring broth to a boil over medium-high heat; pour over quinoa. Cover and bake for 10 minutes. Stir quinoa, top with beans and chicken and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake until quinoa is tender and chicken is cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 2

Make gremolata: In a bowl, mix parsley, mint, lemon zest and juice, olives and oil until well combined. Divide chicken and quinoa among 4 plates. Spoon gremolata over and serve.

Adapted with permission from Fresh and Light, by Donna Hay. Copyright 2012.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up