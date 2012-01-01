- Calories per serving 254
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 173mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
Quinoa Tabbouleh
Photo: William Meppem
This zesty tabbouleh update mixes quinoa and fresh herbs together for a quick and healthy lunch option you can make ahead of time and eat throughout the week.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a bowl, place quinoa, parsley, mint, chives, tomatoes and lemon zest and toss to combine. In a separate bowl, mix lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper; pour over salad and toss to combine. Top with crumbled feta and serve with pitas, if desired.
Adapted with permission from Fresh and Light, by Donna Hay. Copyright 2012.