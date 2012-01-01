Quinoa Tabbouleh

Photo: William Meppem
Prep Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Donna Hay
March 2016

This zesty tabbouleh update mixes quinoa and fresh herbs together for a quick and healthy lunch option you can make ahead of time and eat throughout the week.

 

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3 cups cooked white quinoa, cooled
  • 1 1/2 cups flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 cup roughly chopped mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives
  • 9 ounces cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • Feta, optional
  • Pitas, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 254
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 173mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

In a bowl, place quinoa, parsley, mint, chives, tomatoes and lemon zest and toss to combine. In a separate bowl, mix lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper; pour over salad and toss to combine. Top with crumbled feta and serve with pitas, if desired.

Adapted with permission from Fresh and Light, by Donna Hay. Copyright 2012.

