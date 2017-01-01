Berry and Rosemary Sorbet

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Serves 1
Daniella Chace, MSc
March 2016

Helpful hint: Add the chia seeds after all the other ingredients. It will keep them from sticking to the bottom.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup frozen wild blueberries
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1/2 cup green tea ice cubes
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 196
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 7mg
  • Calcium per serving 165mg

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth.

