- Calories per serving 349
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 47g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 104mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 532mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Salmon Steaks with Horseradish Vinaigrette
These salmon steaks make for a healthy dinner packed with a whopping 47 grams of protein. Plus, the horseradish vinaigrette adds a bit of bit to this fish dish.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat grill to medium-high. Season salmon steaks with 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. In a bowl, combine dill, horseradish, vinegar, 2 Tbsp. oil, 1 Tbsp. water and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper.
Step 2
Oil grill grates. Grill fish, turning once, until medium-rare, 8 to 10 minutes. Whisk vinaigrette, spoon over salmon and serve.