Salmon Steaks with Horseradish Vinaigrette

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

These salmon steaks make for a healthy dinner packed with a whopping 47 grams of protein. Plus, the horseradish vinaigrette adds a bit of bit to this fish dish.

Ingredients

  • 4 1-inch-thick salmon steaks (about 2 lb. total), pin bones removed
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon prepared horseradish
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 349
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 47g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 104mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 532mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high. Season salmon steaks with 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. In a bowl, combine dill, horseradish, vinegar, 2 Tbsp. oil, 1 Tbsp. water and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper.

Step 2

Oil grill grates. Grill fish, turning once, until medium-rare, 8 to 10 minutes. Whisk vinaigrette, spoon over salmon and serve.

