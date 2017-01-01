Greek Marinated Chicken Kebabs

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves: 4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

If you use bamboo skewers, be sure to soak them in water before grilling for at least 30 minutes. It'll prevent them from catching on fire.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 small sweet onion, such as Vidalia, coarsely chopped
  • 2 medium plum tomatoes, quartered
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh oregano
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 1 1/2 lb. total), cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 4 small whole-wheat pitas
  • 1/2 English cucumber, sliced
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 314
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 41g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 111mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 513mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a blender, puree onion, tomatoes, lemon juice, oregano, garlic, 1 Tbsp. oil, 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Transfer to a ziplock bag and add chicken; seal and shake. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, turning bag once or twice.

Step 2

If using bamboo skewers, soak in water for at least 30 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high. Remove chicken from marinade (discard marinade) and thread on skewers, about 3 pieces each. Oil grill grates. Grill kebabs, turning, until lightly charred on outside and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 3

Place kebabs on warmed pitas with cucumber and a dollop of yogurt. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired; serve.

