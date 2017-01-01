- Calories per serving 314
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 41g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 111mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 513mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Greek Marinated Chicken Kebabs
If you use bamboo skewers, be sure to soak them in water before grilling for at least 30 minutes. It'll prevent them from catching on fire.
How to Make It
In a blender, puree onion, tomatoes, lemon juice, oregano, garlic, 1 Tbsp. oil, 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Transfer to a ziplock bag and add chicken; seal and shake. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, turning bag once or twice.
If using bamboo skewers, soak in water for at least 30 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high. Remove chicken from marinade (discard marinade) and thread on skewers, about 3 pieces each. Oil grill grates. Grill kebabs, turning, until lightly charred on outside and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes.
Place kebabs on warmed pitas with cucumber and a dollop of yogurt. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired; serve.