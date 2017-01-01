Crostini with Shrimp

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Crunchy grilled corn adds low-calorie flavor and crunch to this shrimp-topped crostini. It's the perfect quick appetizer for a weekend barbecue.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 ears fresh corn, husks removed
  • 12 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 4 3/4-inch-thick slices country bread
  • 1 large ripe avocado, pitted and quartered
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large lemon, quartered

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 293
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 29mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 592mg
  • Calcium per serving 328mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high. On stove, place a steamer basket in a pan over 1 inch of boiling water. Add corn; steam until just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Season shrimp with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper.

Step 2

Oil grill grates. Grill corn and shrimp, turning, until corn is charred and shrimp are just pink and opaque, 4 to 6 minutes. Add bread; grill, turning often, until charred, 2 to 4 minutes.

Step 3

Cut kernels from corn in planks. Place bread on plates; smash avocado into bread. Top with arugula, shrimp and corn. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. oil; season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Squeeze lemon over crostini and serve.

