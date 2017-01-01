Crostini with Shrimp

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat grill to medium-high. On stove, place a steamer basket in a pan over 1 inch of boiling water. Add corn; steam until just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Season shrimp with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper.

Step 2 Oil grill grates. Grill corn and shrimp, turning, until corn is charred and shrimp are just pink and opaque, 4 to 6 minutes. Add bread; grill, turning often, until charred, 2 to 4 minutes.