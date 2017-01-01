Peach-Buttermilk Ice Pops

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
5 Hours
Yield
Yield: 6 ice pops (serving size: 1 ice pop)
Vanessa Seder
March 2016

Prep Tip: Instead of blanching the peaches, use a serrated peeler to get the skins off.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups buttermilk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 pound ripe peaches (3 to 4 medium) or 2 cups chopped thawed frozen peaches

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 106
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 54mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together butter-milk, vanilla, almond extract and 3 Tbsp. honey until smooth. Pour 2 Tbsp. buttermilk mixture into each of 6 1/2-cup ice pop molds and freeze until slightly firm, about 1 hour.

Step 2

If using fresh peaches, bring a pot of water to a boil over high heat. Have a large bowl of ice water ready. Add peaches to boiling water and cook just until skins loosen, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer immediately to ice water. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 30 seconds.

Step 3

Peel peaches and cut into wedges; discard peels and pits. Place peach wedges (or frozen peaches) in a food processor with remaining 2 Tbsp. honey and puree until smooth. Transfer 3/4 cup peach puree to a small bowl. Stir remaining 3/4 cup puree into remaining buttermilk mixture. Reserve any extra puree for a separate use.

Step 4

Remove popsicle molds from freezer and top each with 1/4 cup peach-buttermilk mixture. Freeze until slightly firm, about 1 hour. Remove from freezer and top each mold with 2 Tbsp. peach puree. Insert sticks according to manufacturer's instructions. Freeze until firm, at least 3 hours and up to 1 week. Unmold and serve.

