Blueberry-Banana Ice Cream

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel and slice bananas and place in a gallon-size ziplock bag. Squeeze out air. Place flat in freezer and freeze until firm, at least 6 hours and up to overnight.

Step 2 In a food processor, puree bananas, 2 Tbsp. agave and 1/4 cup almond milk, scraping sides of bowl, until smooth, 2 to 4 minutes. Spread ice cream in an 8-inch square freezer-safe container, cover and place in freezer.

Step 3 Clean out food processor bowl. Add blueberries and remaining 2 Tbsp. agave and 1/4 cup almond milk and process until smooth, about 1 minute.