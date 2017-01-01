Watermelon, Tequila and Lime Granita

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
4 Hours
Yield
Serves: 6
Vanessa Seder
March 2016

This granita is a refreshing, low-calorie treat on a hot summer's day. For an extra layer of flavor, you can also serve this sip in a margarita glass with a salted rim.

Ingredients

  • 10 cup cubed watermelon, from a 7- to 9-lb. ripe seedless melon
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice, from about 4 limes
  • 1/4 cup blanco tequila
  • 1/4 cup light agave nectar
  • Lime wedges, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 143
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a blender, combine watermelon, lime zest and juice, tequila and agave and blend until smooth, adding watermelon in batches if necessary.

Step 2

Pour mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a 9-by-13-inch freezer-safe dish. Press with a spoon to extract as much juice as possible. Discard pulp.

Step 3

Freeze for 2 hours. Using a fork, scrape up and incorporate ice crystals. Freeze again, scraping up ice crystals every 30 minutes with a fork, until frozen, about 2 hours more. Spoon into 6 bowls, garnish each with a lime wedge, if desired, and serve.

