- Calories per serving 172
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 40mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Cantaloupe and Lime Slushy
Photo: Victor Prado
Get the tastiest cantaloupe at the store by picking one that's heavy for its size with a sweet fragrance.
How to Make It
Step 1
Line a large baking sheet with parchment. Spread cantaloupe in a single layer and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours and up to overnight.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together lime zest and juice and honey until honey dissolves.
Step 3
In a blender, combine cantaloupe, lime juice mixture and 1 1/2 cups cold water and blend until smooth, working in batches if necessary. Pour into 4 glasses, sprinkle with lime zest and serve.