Pepper Steak Fajitas

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6
Lori Powell
March 2016

This skirt steak is coated in garlic, lime juice, and chili powder for a spicier taste, and it gives you a fun meal option that's ready in 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak, cut crosswise to fit in skillet (about 3 pieces)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 large bell peppers, any color, seeded and sliced
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 12 6-inch whole-wheat tortillas
  • Sour cream, avocado, cilantro and lime wedges, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 427
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 18g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 525mg
  • Calcium per serving 145mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a shallow glass dish, stir together garlic, lime juice and chili powder. Add steak, turn to coat and let stand for 5 minutes, turning occasionally.

Step 2

In a large nonstick or seasoned cast-iron skillet, warm 1 Tbsp. oil over medium-high heat. Cook bell peppers, stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes. Add cumin seeds; continue to sauté until bell peppers are lightly browned and tender, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a platter.

Step 3

Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Add steak and cook, turning once, until browned, about 6 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let stand for 5 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain.

Step 4

Top tortillas with bell peppers and steak. Serve with additional toppings such as sour cream, avocado, cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.

