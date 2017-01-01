- Calories per serving 238
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 105mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 550mg
- Calcium per serving 86mg
Zucchini "Pasta" with Shrimp
To create this "pasta," use a vegetable peeler to shave the zucchini into thin ribbons. Discard the peel, and go until you hit the seedy core.
How to Make It
Using a vegetable peeler, shave sides of zucchini to create ribbons (discard peel), turning zucchini once you hit seedy core.
In a deep, heavy 12-inch skillet, warm oil over medium-high heat. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and cook, turning often, until just pink and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
Add corn and peas to skillet and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add zucchini and wine. (Don't worry about crowding skillet; zucchini will wilt.) Cook, tossing with tongs, until zucchini is crisp-tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add butter and continue tossing until all vegetables are tender, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, until shrimp are warmed through, about 1 minute more. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in lemon juice and basil, season with salt and pepper and serve.