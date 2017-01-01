Zucchini "Pasta" with Shrimp

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 6
Lori Powell
March 2016

To create this "pasta," use a vegetable peeler to shave the zucchini into thin ribbons. Discard the peel, and go until you hit the seedy core.

Ingredients

  • 4 large zucchini (about 2 1/2 lb.)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound large shrimp (about 22), peeled and deveined
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 cups fresh corn kernels
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh peas
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup torn fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 238
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 105mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 550mg
  • Calcium per serving 86mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Using a vegetable peeler, shave sides of zucchini to create ribbons (discard peel), turning zucchini once you hit seedy core.

Step 2

In a deep, heavy 12-inch skillet, warm oil over medium-high heat. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and cook, turning often, until just pink and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 3

Add corn and peas to skillet and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add zucchini and wine. (Don't worry about crowding skillet; zucchini will wilt.) Cook, tossing with tongs, until zucchini is crisp-tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add butter and continue tossing until all vegetables are tender, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, until shrimp are warmed through, about 1 minute more. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in lemon juice and basil, season with salt and pepper and serve.

