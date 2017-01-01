Zucchini "Pasta" with Shrimp

In a deep, heavy 12-inch skillet, warm oil over medium-high heat. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and cook, turning often, until just pink and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 3

Add corn and peas to skillet and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add zucchini and wine. (Don't worry about crowding skillet; zucchini will wilt.) Cook, tossing with tongs, until zucchini is crisp-tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add butter and continue tossing until all vegetables are tender, about 1 minute. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, until shrimp are warmed through, about 1 minute more. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in lemon juice and basil, season with salt and pepper and serve.