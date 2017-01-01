Easy Summer Salad

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
2 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Lori Powell
March 2016

Goat cheese and pickled beets add a bit of zest to this salad, which is packed with 28 grams of protein.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sliced jarred pickled beets, halved, plus 3 Tbsp. pickling juice
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 8 fresh apricots, halved and pitted
  • 4 ounces loosely packed spring salad greens (about 8 cups)
  • 2 cups shredded skinless, boneless cooked chicken, from a rotisserie bird
  • 2 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds with skin, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 328
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 500mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, whisk together beet pickling juice, vinegar and mustard. Add oil in a slow stream, whisking until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Warm a grill pan over medium-high heat; oil pan. Place apricots on pan, cut-sides down, and cook, turning once, until grill marks form, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3

Divide salad greens, chicken, cheese, almonds, sliced beets and grilled apricots among 4 plates. Drizzle with reserved dressing, season with salt and pepper and serve.

