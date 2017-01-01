Easy Summer Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk together beet pickling juice, vinegar and mustard. Add oil in a slow stream, whisking until well combined. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Warm a grill pan over medium-high heat; oil pan. Place apricots on pan, cut-sides down, and cook, turning once, until grill marks form, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.