Bloody Mary Cocktail Sauce

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Yield: About 1 1/3 cups (serving size: 2 tbsp.)
Grace Parisi
March 2016

This is the perfect dip if you want a saucier shrimp cocktail. Plus, it's really low in calories.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons drained prepared horseradish
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon celery seed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 25
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 273mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

In a bowl, whisk ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tsp. pepper, hot sauce and celery seed. Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Serve with shrimp.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up