- Calories per serving 221
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 62mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Smoky Almond-Parsley Pesto
Photo: Victor Prado
Do you have leftover pesto? Spread it on sandwiches or toss with whole-grain pasta.
How to Make It
In a food processor, pulse almonds, garlic and parsley until finely chopped. With machine running, add oil and puree until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl as necessary. Add cheese and pulse to combine. Season with pepper. Serve with shrimp.