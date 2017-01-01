Smoky Almond-Parsley Pesto

Photo: Victor Prado
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Yield: About 1 cup (serving size: 2 tbsp.)
Grace Parisi
March 2016

Do you have leftover pesto? Spread it on sandwiches or toss with whole-grain pasta.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup smoked almonds
  • 1 clove garlic, smashed
  • 1 cup lightly packed flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 221
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 62mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

In a food processor, pulse almonds, garlic and parsley until finely chopped. With machine running, add oil and puree until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl as necessary. Add cheese and pulse to combine. Season with pepper. Serve with shrimp.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up