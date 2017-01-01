- Calories per serving 85
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 200mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Caper-Lemon Remoulade
Photo: Victor Prado
This remoulade is the perfect sauce for your seafood. We made ours with mayo, but you can swap it for oil to lower calorie intake even more.
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, lemon zest and juice, capers, cornichons, tarragon and scallion. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with shrimp.