- Calories per serving 93
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 216mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Roasted Carrot-Ginger Dip
This carrot-based dip is the perfect addition to your party tray. And if you're bored with celery, use less common vegetables for dipping, like fennel, jicama, radishes and sugar snap peas.
How to Make It
In a medium skillet, warm olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add carrots and ginger. Season lightly with salt and pepper and add 2 Tbsp. water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 7 minutes. Uncover, raise heat to high and cook, stirring frequently, until carrots have browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes more.
Transfer to a food processor and let cool slightly. Add lime juice and 1 tsp. sesame oil and pulse until coarsely combined. Add Hearts of Palm Dip and pulse until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle with remaining 1/2 tsp. sesame oil, sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve.