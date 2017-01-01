Hearts of Palm French Onion Dip

In a bowl, whisk Hearts of Palm Dip with yogurt and chives. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Cover and refrigerate until lightly chilled.

Step 2

In a medium skillet, warm oil over medium heat until shimmering. Line a fine-mesh sieve with a paper towel. Add shallot rings to skillet and cook slowly over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until golden and crisp, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shallot rings to sieve to drain. Sprinkle with salt. (Shallots will crisp more as they cool.)