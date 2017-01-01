- Calories per serving 116
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 384mg
- Calcium per serving 220mg
Tofu Jerky
Tofu jerky makes a great protein-rich snack. Pair with sliced vegetables, and you're good to go. Tip: You can mix it up a tad. Instead of using tomato paste, you can skip the cumin and paprika and use miso paste. Add 1/4 tsp. garlic if you'd like.
How to Make It
Heat oven to 225°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment or a silicon mat. Cut block of tofu in half horizontally and blot dry. Cut each half the long way into slices a bit thicker than 1/8 inch (you should have about 28 slices total). Lay them on prepared baking sheet, preferably touching. Bake for 30 minutes.
Stir together remaining ingredients with 1 Tbsp. water to make a basting sauce. Lightly brush tops of baked tofu slices with half of sauce and bake for another 15 minutes. Flip slices and cook for another 30 minutes, then lightly brush tops with sauce; bake for another 15 minutes. Tofu should be chewy (not crunchy) and still very pliable.
Let jerky cool completely. (Slices will get a bit crisper as they cool.) Serve immediately, or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 1 week.