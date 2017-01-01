Tofu Jerky

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 225°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment or a silicon mat. Cut block of tofu in half horizontally and blot dry. Cut each half the long way into slices a bit thicker than 1/8 inch (you should have about 28 slices total). Lay them on prepared baking sheet, preferably touching. Bake for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Stir together remaining ingredients with 1 Tbsp. water to make a basting sauce. Lightly brush tops of baked tofu slices with half of sauce and bake for another 15 minutes. Flip slices and cook for another 30 minutes, then lightly brush tops with sauce; bake for another 15 minutes. Tofu should be chewy (not crunchy) and still very pliable.