"Chorizo" Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 400°F. Stack tortillas on a large square of foil and wrap them loosely.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sprinkle with 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3 Crumble tofu into skillet with your hands. Cook, stirring and scraping bottom of skillet occasionally and adjusting heat as necessary, until tofu browns and crisps as much as you like, 10 to 30 minutes. When tofu is almost ready, put tortillas in oven.