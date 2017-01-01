- Calories per serving 380
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 10g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 82mg
- Calcium per serving 156mg
Tropical Fruit Pudding
WOW your friends with this dairy-free dessert. Creamy and sweet, it has a little crunch from the toasted coconut that will convert your friends and family into tofu lovers.
How to Make It
In a food processor or blender, put syrup, tofu, mangos, vanilla, salt and coconut extract, if desired. Puree, scraping down sides of bowl as necessary, until completely smooth, at least 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl.
Chop pineapple into 1/8-inch pieces and fold into pudding. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to several hours.
In a large skillet, cook coconut over medium heat, stirring frequently, until golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from skillet and let cool. (You can store coconut in an airtight container in refrigerator for days.) To serve, spoon pudding into bowls and sprinkle with toasted coconut.