Tropical Fruit Pudding

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Mark Bittman
March 2016

WOW your friends with this dairy-free dessert. Creamy and sweet, it has a little crunch from the toasted coconut that will convert your friends and family into tofu lovers.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup or other sweetener
  • 24 ounces silken tofu (about 3 cups)
  • 2 mangoes, peeled, pitted and cut into big chunks
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon coconut extract, optional
  • 1/2 large pineapple, peeled, quartered and cored
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 82mg
  • Calcium per serving 156mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a food processor or blender, put syrup, tofu, mangos, vanilla, salt and coconut extract, if desired. Puree, scraping down sides of bowl as necessary, until completely smooth, at least 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2

Chop pineapple into 1/8-inch pieces and fold into pudding. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to several hours.

Step 3

In a large skillet, cook coconut over medium heat, stirring frequently, until golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from skillet and let cool. (You can store coconut in an airtight container in refrigerator for days.) To serve, spoon pudding into bowls and sprinkle with toasted coconut.

Adapted from The VB6 Cookbook, copyright 2014 by Mark Bittman. Photographs copyright 2014 by Quentin Bacon. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Random House LLC.

