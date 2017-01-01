- Calories per serving 87
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 26mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Dark Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Photo: Romulo Yanes
This simple dessert is loaded with antioxidants and vitamins. Plus, its low-cholesterol and low-sodium content makes it good for your ticker.
