Berry Sauce with Cake "Toast Points"

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves: 8
Lori Powell
March 2016

Tip: Look for shiny strawberries with a deep, even red hue (no white shoulders). Keep refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 3/4 cup raspberries
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 10-oz. angel food cake

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 133
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 266mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Reserve 1 cup strawberries and 1/2 cup raspberries for topping; cover and refrigerate. In a medium saucepan, place remaining strawberries and raspberries with 1 Tbsp. water. Simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until berries break down, about 7 minutes. Strain mixture through a sieve set over a bowl, pressing on solids. Discard solids. Stir in honey and lemon juice. Let cool.

Step 2

Preheat broiler and position rack 6 inches from heat. Lightly grease and flour a baking sheet or coat with baking spray. Cut cake into 16 1/2-inch-thick wedges, then cut each wedge on the diagonal to form 2 triangles. (You should have a total of 32 triangles.) Arrange cake triangles on prepared baking sheet and broil, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side. (Watch carefully to avoid burning.)

Step 3

Immediately transfer warm cake triangles to serving plates. Spoon sauce onto plates and top with reserved strawberries and raspberries.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up