Strawberry Balsamic Frozen Yogurt

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
30 Mins
Total Time
4 Hours
Yield
Yield: About 3 1/2 cups (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Strawberries are a great way to get your dose of vitamin C. The balsamic vinegar adds a dash of originality without the extra calories. Plus, it's a great source of potassium and is low in sodium, which makes this dessert heart healthy.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces strawberries, hulled and quartered
  • 1 1/2 cups (12 oz.) whole-milk vanilla yogurt
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon cherry balsamic or regular balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, optional
  • Pinch of salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 93
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 48mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a food processor, pulse strawberries until almost smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and whisk in remaining ingredients until well combined.

Step 2

Freeze in an ice cream maker according to instructions and transfer to a container with a lid. Freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Let soften for about 15 to 20 minutes at room temperature before scooping.

