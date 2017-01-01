- Calories per serving 206
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 38mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 168mg
- Calcium per serving 153mg
Strawberry Lemon Ricotta Crepes
Photo: Romulo Yanes
Tip: to keep your berries fresh, don't wash them until you're ready to use them, and trim after washing so they don't get waterlogged.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, stir together ricotta, lemon zest, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice and 1 1/2 Tbsp. sugar until mixture is smooth. Cover and refrigerate.
Step 2
In a small bowl, toss strawberries with remaining 1 Tbsp. sugar, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice and salt.
Step 3
Spread one-fourth of ricotta mixture evenly on one side of each crepe; fold into quarters on serving dishes. Top with strawberry mixture. Garnish with additional lemon zest and confectioners' sugar, if desired.