Strawberry Lemon Ricotta Crepes

Photo: Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Lori Powell
March 2016

Tip: to keep your berries fresh, don't wash them until you're ready to use them, and trim after washing so they don't get waterlogged.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole-milk ricotta
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus more for garnish, optional
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, plus more for garnish, optional
  • 12 ounces strawberries, hulled and quartered
  • Pinch of salt
  • 4 9-inch crepes, homemade or store-bought

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 206
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 168mg
  • Calcium per serving 153mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, stir together ricotta, lemon zest, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice and 1 1/2 Tbsp. sugar until mixture is smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

Step 2

In a small bowl, toss strawberries with remaining 1 Tbsp. sugar, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice and salt.

Step 3

Spread one-fourth of ricotta mixture evenly on one side of each crepe; fold into quarters on serving dishes. Top with strawberry mixture. Garnish with additional lemon zest and confectioners' sugar, if desired.

