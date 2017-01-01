Mexican Chocolate Medallions

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel a 4-inch-long-by-1-inch-wide strip of zest from orange. Very thinly slice zest crosswise into 1-inch-long strips. Place zest in a bowl with salt; rub salt into zest.

Step 2 Place about two-thirds of chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water. Heat, stirring, until just melted. Remove bowl; stir in remaining chocolate until melted.