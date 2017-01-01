- Calories per serving 218
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 263mg
- Calcium per serving 95mg
Mixed Herb and Frisée Salad with Roasted Potatoes
Tip: When you use rosemary, don't throw away the stem once you pick off the leaves. If the stems are thicker, wipe them thoroughly, place them in a plastic bag and freeze. Once thawed, they make great skewers for grilling! (The moisture from thawing keeps them from burning on the grill.)
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Finely chop rosemary and garlic together and gather into a pile on a cutting board. Sprinkle rosemary-garlic mixture with salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper and grind with flat side of a chef's knife to form a paste. Transfer herb paste to a medium bowl along with 1 Tbsp. oil; add potatoes and toss until well coated.
On a large foil-lined rimmed baking sheet, arrange potatoes in a single layer. Roast, tossing once, until golden brown and tender, about 30 minutes.
On a serving plate, combine frisée, parsley, basil and mint. In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, mustard and remaining oil. Just before serving, drizzle salad with dressing and toss. Scatter potatoes over salad and serve.