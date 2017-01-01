- Calories per serving 344
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 12g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 486mg
- Calcium per serving 182mg
Herb Barley Risotto with Peas and Arugula
Think it's just window dressing for your plate? Not a chance: Parsley is an excellent source of vitamins A,C, and K. It also helps with digestion!
How to Make It
In a pan, warm oil over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add wine; cook until liquid has almost evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in barley and thyme; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add 4 cups water and bring to a boil.
Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until barley is tender but still chewy, about 35 minutes. Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Add 1/4 tsp. salt, cheese and peas and stir until cheese is incorporated. Stir in arugula, herbs and lemon juice. Divide among 4 bowls and drizzle with additional olive oil, if desired. Serve immediately.