Baked Halibut with Sauce Verte

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Halibut is a superfood compared to other fish. It's packed with potassium, protein, vitamin D, B-12, B-6, and magnesium. Plus, its meat is lean, which is ideal for rapid weight loss.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 4 skinless halibut fillets (1 1/4 to 1 1/2 lb. total), patted dry
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
  • 1 small clove garlic
  • 1 scallion, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon anchovy paste
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 291
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 86mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 407mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch baking dish; arrange fish in dish. In a small bowl, whisk 1 Tbsp. oil, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice, salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Drizzle vinaigrette over fish. Bake until just opaque in center, about 10 minutes.

Step 2

In a food processor, combine parsley, chives, garlic, scallion, anchovy paste and capers. Add remaining lemon juice and 1 Tbsp. water and pulse until finely chopped. With motor running, add remaining oil. Season sauce with 1/8 tsp. pepper. Spoon sauce over fish just before serving.

