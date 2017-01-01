Strawberry "Semifreddo"

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Conner Middelmann-Whitney
March 2016

This semifreddo (which means "half cold" in Italian) has a much softer and velvety texture than regular ice cream. You also don't need any special equipment to make them, so it's easy to whip one up whenever you have a craving creeping up on you.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces frozen unsweetened whole strawberries
  • 1 ripe banana, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons fruit juice-sweetened strawberry spread
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 76
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

In a food processor, process strawberries, banana, fruit spread and lemon juice until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Serve immediately, or spoon into a container, cover and freeze to serve later. If frozen, let stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up