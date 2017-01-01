- Calories per serving 76
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Strawberry "Semifreddo"
Photo: Travis Rathbone
This semifreddo (which means "half cold" in Italian) has a much softer and velvety texture than regular ice cream. You also don't need any special equipment to make them, so it's easy to whip one up whenever you have a craving creeping up on you.
How to Make It
In a food processor, process strawberries, banana, fruit spread and lemon juice until smooth, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Serve immediately, or spoon into a container, cover and freeze to serve later. If frozen, let stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.