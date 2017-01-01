- Calories per serving 361
- Fat per serving 31g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 601mg
- Calcium per serving 136mg
Salmon Salad
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Toasted pine nuts add a nice crunch to this mix from the sea. If you're not into salmon, swap it for water-packed tuna!
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, combine salmon, pesto, mayonnaise, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, scallions and vinegar; mash with a fork. Add a little water to adjust texture, if necessary. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Spoon salmon salad into avocado halves, sprinkle with toasted pine nuts, if desired, and serve.