Butternut Squash Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. In a roasting pan, toss squash, sugar, oregano, salt and 1 Tbsp. oil. Bake until tender, about 35 minutes.

Step 2 In a skillet, cook onion and garlic in 1 Tbsp. oil until soft. Stir in vinegar, raisins and olives. Add to squash.