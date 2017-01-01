Butternut Squash Pizza

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Serves: 4
Alex Guarnaschelli
March 2016

Alex Guarnaschelli is an executive chef in New York City and winner of Food Network's Next Iron Chef: Redemption.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups cubed butternut squash, peeled and seeded
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • Pinch kosher salt
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons golden raisins
  • 1/4 cup chopped pitted green olives
  • 1 pound pizza dough

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 497
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 85g
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 692mg
  • Calcium per serving 99mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a roasting pan, toss squash, sugar, oregano, salt and 1 Tbsp. oil. Bake until tender, about 35 minutes.

Step 2

In a skillet, cook onion and garlic in 1 Tbsp. oil until soft. Stir in vinegar, raisins and olives. Add to squash.

Step 3

Increase oven to 500°F. Brush a large baking sheet with remaining oil. Form dough into 4 rounds on baking sheet. Top with squash mixture. Bake until golden, 12 to 15 minutes.

