Breadsticks, Three Ways

How to Make It

Step 1 Roll dough into a 16-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut into 16 strips; transfer to 2 parchment-lined baking sheets.

Step 2 Top breadsticks: Brush with 1 Tbsp. water and sprinkle with salt and crushed red pepper; or brush with sesame oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds; or sprinkle with Parmesan.

Step 3 Let rest 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake until golden, 10 to 13 minutes.

Step 4 Note: Nutritional analysis is for Salt and Crushed Red Pepper variation.

Step 5 Sesame: 82 Calories, 2g Fat (0g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 2g Fiber, 3g Pro., 13g Carb., 122mg Sod., 0mg Iron, 0mg Calcium