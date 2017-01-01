Sweet Potato-Black Bean Bowls

Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Anne Mauney, RD
March 2016

If you want an even healthier mix, use no-salt-added black beans and season lightly to taste. This will cut down on sodium!

Ingredients

  • 4 cups packed fresh baby spinach
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, baked or microwaved until tender, halved or chopped
  • 1 15-oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 2 bell peppers, any color, seeded and chopped
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta, shredded Cheddar or grated Parmesan
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 cups marinara sauce, warmed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 233
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 890mg
  • Calcium per serving 158mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Divide spinach among 4 bowls. Microwave each, uncovered, for 1 minute on high to wilt, if desired.

Step 2

Divide sweet potatoes, beans, tomato, peppers and cheese among bowls with spinach.

Step 3

Stir cumin and cinnamon into marinara sauce; divide among bowls or serve on the side.

