- Calories per serving 233
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 890mg
- Calcium per serving 158mg
Sweet Potato-Black Bean Bowls
Photo: Charles Masters
If you want an even healthier mix, use no-salt-added black beans and season lightly to taste. This will cut down on sodium!
How to Make It
Step 1
Divide spinach among 4 bowls. Microwave each, uncovered, for 1 minute on high to wilt, if desired.
Step 2
Divide sweet potatoes, beans, tomato, peppers and cheese among bowls with spinach.
Step 3
Stir cumin and cinnamon into marinara sauce; divide among bowls or serve on the side.