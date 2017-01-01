Mediterranean Pasta Salad With Whole-Wheat Pasta

Photo: Charles Masters
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Anne Mauney, RD
March 2016

This salad gives a boost of protein, iron and fiber, which will keep you full and satisfied all afternoon. No microwave? Steam spinach for 2 to 4 minutes to wilt.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 cups chopped zucchini
  • 4 cups packed fresh baby spinach
  • 2 cups cooked whole-wheat pasta (preferably a short shape, such as penne)
  • 1 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 6.5-oz. jar marinated quartered artichoke hearts, not drained
  • 1 2.5-oz. can sliced black olives, drained
  • 1 large tomato, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh goat cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 335
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 691mg
  • Calcium per serving 102mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place zucchini in a bowl. Add 1/4 cup water, cover (leaving it slightly open to vent steam) and microwave on high until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Uncover, drain and let cool.

Step 2

Divide spinach among 4 bowls. Microwave each, uncovered, for 1 minute on high to wilt, if desired.

Step 3

In a bowl, toss pasta, chickpeas, artichoke hearts with marinade, olives, tomato, basil and oregano. Toss in zucchini. In a separate bowl, whisk oil, vinegar and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Toss with pasta mixture.

Step 4

Divide mixture among bowls with spinach. Top with cheese and serve.

