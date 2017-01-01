Fudgy Flourless Brownies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325ºF. Line an 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing a 1-inch overhang. Coat with cooking spray.

Step 2 In a food processor, blend almonds, cocoa, sugar, chocolate, baking soda and salt until ground. Pulse in dates, almond milk, oil and vanilla until a smooth paste forms.

Step 3 Beat egg whites until medium peaks form. Stir in one-third of almond mixture, then fold in remaining mixture. Spread in baking pan and sprinkle with chocolate chips, if desired.