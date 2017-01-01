Shrimp and Grits

Photo: Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole milk
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 cup yellow whole-grain cornmeal
  • 2 strips bacon
  • 2 red and/or orange bell peppers, seeded and sliced
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 teaspoon hot cayenne pepper sauce
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 292
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 158mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 1100mg
  • Calcium per serving 197mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make grits: In a large pan, bring milk, 3 cups water and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a boil. Add cornmeal in a steady stream, whisking, until no lumps are visible. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring and scraping pan every 10 minutes, until tender, 35 minutes. Uncover; cook 5 minutes longer, stirring.

Step 2

While grits cook, fry bacon in a large skillet over medium heat, turning, until crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Let cool; crumble.

Step 3

Add bell peppers, white parts of scallions, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to skillet with bacon fat. Sauté until bell peppers are crisp-tender, 7 minutes. Stir in shrimp, pepper sauce and 1/2 cup water. Sauté until shrimp turn almost opaque, 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4

Remove grits from heat; stir in cheese. Divide among 4 bowls; top with shrimp mixture. Garnish with bacon and scallion greens.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up