- Calories per serving 535
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 43g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 90mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 602mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Gingered Salmon Over Black Rice with Bok Choy
How to Make It
In a pan, bring rice, salt and 2 cups water to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer until water has absorbed, 40 to 45 minutes. Fluff and set aside.
In a bowl, whisk soy sauce, ginger, maple syrup, vinegar and mirin.
When rice has 15 minutes left to cook, heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté shallot for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium. Add bok choy; cook for 2 minutes per side. Transfer bok choy to a plate. Wipe pan clean.
In same pan, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add salmon and half of soy-ginger mixture. Cook fish for 4 minutes per side. Transfer to plate with bok choy. Warm remaining soy-ginger mixture in pan over medium heat.
Divide rice between 2 plates. Top with salmon and bok choy. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions. Drizzle with warmed sauce.