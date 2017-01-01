Gingered Salmon Over Black Rice with Bok Choy

How to Make It

Step 1 In a pan, bring rice, salt and 2 cups water to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer until water has absorbed, 40 to 45 minutes. Fluff and set aside.

Step 2 In a bowl, whisk soy sauce, ginger, maple syrup, vinegar and mirin.

Step 3 When rice has 15 minutes left to cook, heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté shallot for 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium. Add bok choy; cook for 2 minutes per side. Transfer bok choy to a plate. Wipe pan clean.

Step 4 In same pan, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add salmon and half of soy-ginger mixture. Cook fish for 4 minutes per side. Transfer to plate with bok choy. Warm remaining soy-ginger mixture in pan over medium heat.