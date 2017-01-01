Caramelized Red Onion and Fig Pizza

Yield
Yield: 10-inch pizza (serving size: 1/8 of pizza)
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta
  • 4 ounces mozzarella, shredded
  • 1/2 cup dried Mission figs, chopped
  • 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 287
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 508mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 500°F. Place a pizza stone or baking sheet in oven.

Step 2

In a sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 12 minutes. Add vinegar, salt and pepper; stir and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Roll out dough between 2 pieces of parchment paper to a 10-inch diameter. Remove top sheet of parchment and cover dough evenly with both cheeses, figs, walnuts, half the onions and oregano.

Step 4

Reduce oven to 450°F and transfer pizza (on parchment) to pizza stone or baking sheet. Bake until cheese is golden and crust is crisp, about 12 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing into 8 wedges and serving.

Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.

