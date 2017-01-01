Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Orange and Walnuts

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Serves: 8
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 navel orange
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped and toasted
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 119
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 102mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Zest entire orange and juice half of it (about 1/4 cup).

Step 2

In a 12-inch sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Sauté shallot for 1 minute. Add half of Brussels sprouts, cut-side down, in a single layer; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Cook for 4 minutes. Add half of orange juice, flip sprouts and cook for 4 minutes. Transfer sprouts to a large serving bowl. Repeat with remaining oil, sprouts, salt and juice. Add second batch of sprouts to serving bowl with first batch.

Step 3

Toss sprouts with walnuts and orange zest and season with pepper. Serve warm, at room temperature or chilled as a salad.

Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.

