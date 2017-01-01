- Calories per serving 119
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 102mg
- Calcium per serving 55mg
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Orange and Walnuts
Photo: Quentin Bacon
How to Make It
Step 1
Zest entire orange and juice half of it (about 1/4 cup).
Step 2
In a 12-inch sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Sauté shallot for 1 minute. Add half of Brussels sprouts, cut-side down, in a single layer; sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Cook for 4 minutes. Add half of orange juice, flip sprouts and cook for 4 minutes. Transfer sprouts to a large serving bowl. Repeat with remaining oil, sprouts, salt and juice. Add second batch of sprouts to serving bowl with first batch.
Step 3
Toss sprouts with walnuts and orange zest and season with pepper. Serve warm, at room temperature or chilled as a salad.
Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.