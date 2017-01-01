- Calories per serving 30
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 379mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Giardiniera
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot, bring 3 cups water to a boil with vinegar, agave, bay leaf, celery seeds, fennel seeds and salt.
Step 2
Once brine is boiling, add vegetables and return to a boil. Remove from heat and allow vegetables and brine to cool to room temperature.
Step 3
Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, collecting liquid in a container below. Discard bay leaf and transfer pickled vegetables to 3 pint-size (500ml) sterilized glass jars with tightly fitting lids. Pour reserved vinegar mixture over vegetables. If liquid doesn't reach top of jars, add a little extra water or vinegar. The pickled vegetables will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.