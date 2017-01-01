Giardiniera

Once brine is boiling, add vegetables and return to a boil. Remove from heat and allow vegetables and brine to cool to room temperature.

Step 3

Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, collecting liquid in a container below. Discard bay leaf and transfer pickled vegetables to 3 pint-size (500ml) sterilized glass jars with tightly fitting lids. Pour reserved vinegar mixture over vegetables. If liquid doesn't reach top of jars, add a little extra water or vinegar. The pickled vegetables will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.