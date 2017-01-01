Simply Red Fruit Salad
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small heatproof bowl, cover cherries with boiling water. Let sit for 15 minutes; drain, reserving liquid.
Step 2
Add berries and grapes to bowl with cherries.
Step 3
Over a bowl, use a paring knife to remove skin and pith from oranges. Slice alongside membranes of each segment, releasing segments. Squeeze juice from membranes. Transfer segments to bowl with cherries; reserve juice.
Step 4
In a small pan, combine reserved liquid from cherries, reserved orange juice and lime zest and juice. Add jam. Boil until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Let cool completely at room temperature.
Step 5
Before serving, drizzle sauce over fruit and top with pomegranate arils.
Adapted with permission from Eating in Color, by Frances Largeman-Roth. Stewart, Tabori & Chang; January 2014.