Simply Red Fruit Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small heatproof bowl, cover cherries with boiling water. Let sit for 15 minutes; drain, reserving liquid.

Step 2 Add berries and grapes to bowl with cherries.

Step 3 Over a bowl, use a paring knife to remove skin and pith from oranges. Slice alongside membranes of each segment, releasing segments. Squeeze juice from membranes. Transfer segments to bowl with cherries; reserve juice.

Step 4 In a small pan, combine reserved liquid from cherries, reserved orange juice and lime zest and juice. Add jam. Boil until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Let cool completely at room temperature.