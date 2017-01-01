- Calories per serving 398
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 66g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 1083mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Mixed-Veggie Bánh Mì
Photo: Yaso + Junko
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, combine carrot, sugar, salt and vinegar; cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Spread out on a plate and refrigerate until chilled.
Step 2
In a mini food processor, puree hearts of palm with oil and lime juice until smooth.
Step 3
Open baguette pieces. Spread half of hearts of palm on cut sides (reserve remaining spread). Arrange cucumbers on bottom half, followed by avocado, pickles, jalapeño, onion, carrot and cilantro. Close sandwiches and serve.