Mixed-Veggie Bánh Mì

Photo: Yaso + Junko
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Grace Parisi
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 jumbo carrot, cut into matchsticks (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • 1 14-oz. can cut or sliced hearts of palm, drained
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 crusty but soft baguette (about 20 inches or 12 oz.), cut crosswise into 4 pieces, split horizontally and lightly toasted
  • 2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1 6-oz. Hass avocado, sliced
  • 1/4 cup bread-and-butter pickle slices
  • 1 small jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 398
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 66g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 1083mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large skillet, combine carrot, sugar, salt and vinegar; cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar has dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Spread out on a plate and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 2

In a mini food processor, puree hearts of palm with oil and lime juice until smooth.

Step 3

Open baguette pieces. Spread half of hearts of palm on cut sides (reserve remaining spread). Arrange cucumbers on bottom half, followed by avocado, pickles, jalapeño, onion, carrot and cilantro. Close sandwiches and serve.

