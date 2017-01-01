Mediterranean Tuna Melt

Photo: Yaso + Junko
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
3 Mins
Yield
Yield: 4 sandwiches (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Grace Parisi
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 4 center slices from 21-oz. multigrain boule
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 6- to 7-ounce jars oil-packed Spanish tuna, drained, 2 Tbsp. oil reserved
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup drained, thinly sliced jarred roasted red peppers
  • 1/2 cup sliced pitted Spanish olives
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/2 cup shredded Manchego
  • 1 tablespoon snipped chives
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. chopped Marcona almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 421
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 992mg
  • Calcium per serving 299mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place an oven rack 3 inches from heat source; preheat broiler. Brush bread with oil and broil, flipping once, until lightly charred on both sides, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Leave broiler on.

Step 2

In a bowl, mix tuna with lemon zest and juice and reserved tuna oil; gently break into large flakes with a fork. Fold in peppers, olives and onion; mound onto toasted bread. Top with cheese. Broil just until melted, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with chives and almonds; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up