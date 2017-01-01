Pimento Cheese Toast

How to Make It

Step 1 Warm oil in a large broilerproof skillet over medium heat. Add leeks, salt and pepper; toss to coat. Cover and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 10 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and glossy, 10 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate; let cool slightly. Rinse and dry skillet.

Step 2 Preheat broiler. In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard and chipotle. Stir in Cheddar, pimentos and leeks.