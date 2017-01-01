Pastrami-Spiced Tofu Reuben

Photo: Yaso + Junko
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Yield: 4 sandwiches (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Grace Parisi
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 14-oz. package firm tofu, cut crosswise into 8 slices
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 3 tablespoons chopped sweet pickles, such as gherkins
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces sauerkraut, drained, rinsed and squeezed dry (about 2 cups)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped pickled jalapeño, seeds removed
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 8 slices pumpernickel
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese
  • 2 half-sour pickles, sliced, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 454
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 41mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 1155mg
  • Calcium per serving 437mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Arrange tofu in a single layer on a plate between several layers of paper towels. Top with a heavy skillet; let stand for 5 minutes. In a bowl, mix mayonnaise, ketchup and chopped pickles; cover. In a separate bowl, mix coriander, pepper, garlic powder, salt and sugar. Discard towels around tofu. Brush tofu with Worcestershire; sprinkle all over with spice mixture.

Step 2

Warm oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook tofu, turning once, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add sauerkraut and jalapeño to skillet; sauté until heated through, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover and keep warm. Wipe out skillet.

Step 3

Spread butter on 1 side of each bread slice; set it buttered-side down on a work surface. Spread 1 Tbsp. mayonnaise mixture on 4 slices; top with cheese, tofu and pickles, if desired. Mound sauerkraut on top; drizzle with remaining mayonnaise mixture. Close sandwiches. Warm 2 skillets over medium heat. Cook sandwiches, turning once, until bread is crisp and cheese has melted, about 5 minutes. Cut in half and serve right away.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up