Yogurt Panna Cotta with Raspberry Compote

How to Make It

Step 1 Make panna cotta: Pour 1 cup milk into a small bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over top. Let soften for 5 minutes, then stir until dissolved.

Step 2 In a pan, mix remaining milk, sugar and honey. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring. Remove from heat; stir in gelatin mixture. Transfer to a bowl; whisk in yogurt and vanilla. Divide among 8 6-ounce ramekins. Cover with plastic wrap; chill until firm, at least 2 hours.