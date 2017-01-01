Yogurt Panna Cotta with Raspberry Compote

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves: 8
Charles Pierce
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Panna cotta:
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 teaspoons plain, unflavored gelatin
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 cups 2% plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Compote:
  • 2 cups frozen raspberries, thawed
  • 1/4 cup orange marmalade
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 52mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make panna cotta: Pour 1 cup milk into a small bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over top. Let soften for 5 minutes, then stir until dissolved.

Step 2

In a pan, mix remaining milk, sugar and honey. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring. Remove from heat; stir in gelatin mixture. Transfer to a bowl; whisk in yogurt and vanilla. Divide among 8 6-ounce ramekins. Cover with plastic wrap; chill until firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 3

Make compote: In a pan, mix raspberries, marmalade and sugar. Stir over low heat until warm and sugar has dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in zest and juice. Transfer to a bowl; cover and chill for at least 2 hours. Spoon onto panna cotta; serve.

