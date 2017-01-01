- Calories per serving 160
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 52mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Yogurt Panna Cotta with Raspberry Compote
Photo: Levi Brown
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Make panna cotta: Pour 1 cup milk into a small bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over top. Let soften for 5 minutes, then stir until dissolved.
Step 2
In a pan, mix remaining milk, sugar and honey. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring. Remove from heat; stir in gelatin mixture. Transfer to a bowl; whisk in yogurt and vanilla. Divide among 8 6-ounce ramekins. Cover with plastic wrap; chill until firm, at least 2 hours.
Step 3
Make compote: In a pan, mix raspberries, marmalade and sugar. Stir over low heat until warm and sugar has dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in zest and juice. Transfer to a bowl; cover and chill for at least 2 hours. Spoon onto panna cotta; serve.