Mocha-Nut Fudge Flats

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Yield: About 24 (serving size: 2 cookies)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup hazelnuts, skins removed
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 tablespoon strong brewed coffee, cooled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 43
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 17mg
  • Calcium per serving 6mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place racks in top and bottom thirds of oven; preheat to 350ºF. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment and mist with cooking spray.

Step 2

On a rimmed baking sheet, toast nuts, stirring halfway through, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool. When cool enough to handle, chop finely.

Step 3

Sift confectioners' sugar, cocoa and salt into a bowl. Stir in egg white and coffee until just smooth. Do not overmix.

Step 4

Drop teaspoonfuls of dough on lined baking sheets, 2 inches apart. Sprinkle with nuts. Bake, switching sheets halfway through, until puffed and tops are set, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely on sheets on wire racks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up