PB&J Thumbprints

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
45 Mins
Total Time
12 Mins
Yield
Yield: About 8 dozen (serving size: 1 cookie)
Genevieve Ko
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups white whole-wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups chunky peanut butter, not natural or old-fashioned
  • 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup seedless strawberry jam, stirred to loosen

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 44
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 46mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place racks in top and bottom thirds of oven; preheat to 350ºF. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment.

Step 2

In a bowl, whisk flour, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer on low speed, beat peanut butter, sugar, egg, 1/4 cup water and vanilla until combined. Increase speed to medium and beat until mixture is well-blended and light, about 3 minutes. On low speed, gradually beat in flour mixture until just incorporated.

Step 3

Pinch off a heaping teaspoonful of dough and roll into a 1-inch ball. Place on a baking sheet. Repeat, covering both sheets, spacing dough balls 1 inch apart. With end of a wooden spoon handle, make an indentation in center of each ball. Fill each indentation with 1/4 teaspoon jam.

Step 4

Bake, switching sheets halfway through, until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Let cool on sheets on wire racks for 2 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough and jam.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up